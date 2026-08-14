Theni forest ranger office accountant booked for usurping Rs 48 lakh

The police have initiated steps to arrest the accused.

The accused has been identified as KS Sivakumar, who was recently transferred to the Theni Forest Ranger office as an accountant. The misappropriation is said to have occurred when he was working as an accountant at the Tiruvarur District Forest Ranger Office from 2017 to 2026.

Sivakumar was reportedly charged with misappropriation of the deposits meant for the office by foisting fake documents and bills. During the official audit, it was found that Sivakumar usurped a total of 48.12 lakh (Rs 39.35 lakh in 2025 and Rs 8.76 lakh in 2026).

Based on the complaint by the Forest Range Office Superintendent Kumaresan, Tiruvarur Crime Branch Police registered a case against the accountant Sivakumar.