Theni farmers seek review plea against SC order on eviction from SMTR

The demand was raised during the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at the Theni Collectorate on Friday. Representatives of farmers said more than 5,000 people living in villages under nine panchayats, including Megamalai, Varusanadu and Thummakundu in Kadamalaikundu-Myladumparai union, could be affected by the order. They claimed that many families had been residing in the region for over four generations.

The farmers urged the government to challenge the order in the Supreme Court and ensure that eligible residents were granted land titles under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. They also demanded that any eviction exercise be put on hold until the claims were settled.