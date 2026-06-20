Theni farmers seek review plea against SC order on eviction from SMTR

THENI: Farmers in Theni district have urged the State government to file a review petition against a Supreme Court order directing the eviction of encroachers from forest areas in the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR), saying thousands of residents in nine panchayats face displacement.
The demand was raised during the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at the Theni Collectorate on Friday. Representatives of farmers said more than 5,000 people living in villages under nine panchayats, including Megamalai, Varusanadu and Thummakundu in Kadamalaikundu-Myladumparai union, could be affected by the order. They claimed that many families had been residing in the region for over four generations.
The farmers urged the government to challenge the order in the Supreme Court and ensure that eligible residents were granted land titles under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. They also demanded that any eviction exercise be put on hold until the claims were settled.
Apart from the tiger reserve issue, farmers raised concerns over the impact of a stone quarry on agricultural lands in Kunnur revenue village, sought an increase in milk procurement prices, and called for measures to improve mango marketing amid a bumper harvest in Periyakulam.
They also demanded the desilting of water bodies, a reduction in chemical use in grape cultivation to boost exports, and a permanent support price mechanism for vegetables. Earlier, the Collector held a separate discussion with farmers regarding the Supreme Court order and received petitions from them for further action, as they protested to allow all members of the association to participate in the review meeting.