Theni farmers seek release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam for irrigation

MADURAI: Farmers lodged a protest in Theni on Monday urging the release of water from the Mullaiperiyar dam for irrigation in parts of the district. The farmers under the banner of ‘Tamizhaga Desiya Vivasayigal Sangam’ joined the protest led by its district president M Seeniraj.

The agitating farmers raised slogans urging the government authorities to ensure release of water from the dam at the earliest. Seeniraj said usually the release of water from the dam is done through PTR canal and Thanthai Periyar canal during the first week of October every year to benefit farmers relying on over 5,000 acres for irrigation.

But despite water level in the dam reaching 136 feet this year, the required amount of water for irrigation has not yet been released. “If the water release is delayed further, the farmers would join together and begin a relay protest,” he said.