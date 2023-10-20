Theni: Eight men sentenced to life for murdering lawyer in 2020

MADURAI: The Additional District Sessions Court in Theni on Thursday sentenced eight men including two lawyers to life imprisonment after they were found guilty for murdering a lawyer in 2020.

K Ranjithkumar (42), a lawyer was murdered by a gang on March 6 in 2020 over a land dispute.

Based on a complaint by Selvendran, brother of the deceased, Uthamapalayam police filed a case and eight persons were detained under the Goondas Act.

The investigation officer filed a charge sheet on the case on August 14, 2020.

The convicted are R. Jeyaprabu (37), lawyer from Gudalur, S. Raja (21) of Madurai, K. Velmurugan (21) of Madurai, P. Vijayan (52) of Kochadai, Madurai, K. Selvam alias ‘Soopu’ Selvam (31) of Theni, P. Rajesh (26) of Rasingapuram, K. Sokkar, lawyer from Gudalur and P. Anandan (28) of Cumbum.

The Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the accused.