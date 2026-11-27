A Division Bench of Justices Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Madurai advocate Theeran Thirumurugan seeking a CBI investigation into the case, raising suspicions over the death. The petitioner has also sought the registration of a murder case against the police officials responsible, Rs 50 lakh in interim compensation, and compassionate employment for an eligible family member.

According to the petitioner, Balakrishnan was summoned over three days by the Valanthur and Chekkanoorani police for inquiries into a November 3 fire that destroyed a cardamom consignment.

On November 13, he was called to the Chekkanoorani station again; while others questioned in connection with the case were reportedly allowed to return home, he was retained from around 9.30 pm. The next day, the police informed his family around 7.30 am that he had died inside the station.

Although police have attributed the death to suicide, the petitioner told the court that the post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, including bruises on the back, warranting a thorough investigation by an independent agency.