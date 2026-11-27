CHENNAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to file the Peraiyur Judicial Magistrate’s inquiry report, CCTV footage from all police stations concerned, the CB-CID investigation report, and the medical department’s final report on the death of Theni driver R Balakrishnan, who was found dead inside the Chekkanoorani police station on November 14.
A Division Bench of Justices Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Madurai advocate Theeran Thirumurugan seeking a CBI investigation into the case, raising suspicions over the death. The petitioner has also sought the registration of a murder case against the police officials responsible, Rs 50 lakh in interim compensation, and compassionate employment for an eligible family member.
According to the petitioner, Balakrishnan was summoned over three days by the Valanthur and Chekkanoorani police for inquiries into a November 3 fire that destroyed a cardamom consignment.
On November 13, he was called to the Chekkanoorani station again; while others questioned in connection with the case were reportedly allowed to return home, he was retained from around 9.30 pm. The next day, the police informed his family around 7.30 am that he had died inside the station.
Although police have attributed the death to suicide, the petitioner told the court that the post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, including bruises on the back, warranting a thorough investigation by an independent agency.
During an earlier hearing, the deceased’s wife, Sudha, was suo motu impleaded in the case. Appearing for Sudha, advocate Henri Tiphagne told the court that only departmental action had been taken against three policemen so far, and the CB-CID had not arrested them.
Despite an earlier court directive to show all CCTV footage to Sudha, police had not shared footage from the office of the Usilampatti Deputy Superintendent of Police, he said. Tiphagne also submitted that the CCTV footage shown from three other police stations had no sound, and pressed for compensation for the victim’s family.
The public prosecutor, appearing for the government, told the court that Balakrishnan was in good health during the inquiry, which was supported by CCTV footage. He said he died by suicide after going to the toilet, adding that the CB-CID investigation is under way.
Noting that the post-mortem report recorded injuries, the judges asked whether the medical department’s final report had been received. The public prosecutor informed them that they would receive it soon. The court directed that all records be submitted and adjourned the next hearing to November 30.