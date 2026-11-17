MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to submit, in sealed covers, two copies of CCTV footage from four police stations recorded from 13th to 14th November, in connection with the death of Theni driver R Balakrishnan, who allegedly died by suicide inside a Chekkanoorani police station toilet.
Justice D Lingeswaran directed the police to submit the footage of the Chekkanoorani, Valandur, Usilampatti Town and Usilampatti Taluk police stations while hearing a petition by Balakrishnan's wife, Sudha. She had sought interim directions to the Madurai Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Usilampatti, to preserve and produce the CCTV footage of the four stations.
She also sought preservation of the photographs and video recordings taken before her husband's body was removed from the police station toilet on the morning of November 14.
Sudha alleged that her husband had been tortured by the police before his death and contended that the injuries documented in the postmortem report supported her allegation.
During the hearing, her counsel, Henri Tiphagne, submitted that the postmortem report had recorded injuries on Balakrishnan's body. Video clips that had appeared in the media were also produced before the court.
The counsel contended that Balakrishnan had been called for questioning on November 12 and 13 without a summons, even though he had voluntarily approached the police to lodge a complaint about the lorry fire incident on November 3.
After perusing the case records, the court observed that the digital signature on the document relating to the registration of the case showed November 14, and compared it with the time reflected in the CCTV footage. It asked whether the case had been registered nearly four hours after Balakrishnan's death.
On behalf of the police, it was submitted that the fire incident had occurred on November 3, and that the Fire and Rescue Services Department had been alerted and had visited the spot. The police denied that Balakrishnan had lodged a complaint and said it had been given by the delivery company.
It was further submitted that the container had carried 162 bags of cardamom, of which 67 were missing. The court asked why the police had not traced the missing bags if a proper investigation had been conducted.
The police informed the court that CCTV footage from the Valandur and Chekkanoorani police stations had been collected from November 2 onwards and handed over to the CB-CID. The footage from the Usilampatti Town and Taluk police stations for November 13 and 14 had been preserved by the Deputy Superintendent of Police. In addition to this, the court also directed the police to produce the CCTV footage of the Valandur police station for November 3.
The court asked what prevented the police from providing copies of the footage to the petitioner. The prosecution submitted that since the investigation had been handed over to the CB-CID, providing the footage could affect it.
The court then asked how certain clips had appeared in the media and who had leaked them, observing that such clips could not have been made public without access being granted by someone and adjourned the matter to Friday