The counsel contended that Balakrishnan had been called for questioning on November 12 and 13 without a summons, even though he had voluntarily approached the police to lodge a complaint about the lorry fire incident on November 3.

After perusing the case records, the court observed that the digital signature on the document relating to the registration of the case showed November 14, and compared it with the time reflected in the CCTV footage. It asked whether the case had been registered nearly four hours after Balakrishnan's death.

On behalf of the police, it was submitted that the fire incident had occurred on November 3, and that the Fire and Rescue Services Department had been alerted and had visited the spot. The police denied that Balakrishnan had lodged a complaint and said it had been given by the delivery company.

It was further submitted that the container had carried 162 bags of cardamom, of which 67 were missing. The court asked why the police had not traced the missing bags if a proper investigation had been conducted.

The police informed the court that CCTV footage from the Valandur and Chekkanoorani police stations had been collected from November 2 onwards and handed over to the CB-CID. The footage from the Usilampatti Town and Taluk police stations for November 13 and 14 had been preserved by the Deputy Superintendent of Police. In addition to this, the court also directed the police to produce the CCTV footage of the Valandur police station for November 3.