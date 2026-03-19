Theni: DMK functionary alleges Rs 1.30 crore fraud over MLA ticket, police begin probe

THENI: Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into a complaint that a DMK functionary was cheated of Rs 1 crore and Rs 30 lakh on the promise of securing an MLA ticket in the Periyakulam constituency.
Nagalinkam, 50, a resident of Thenkarai Pattalamman Koil Street in Periyakulam in Theni district, is a DMK youth wing city deputy organiser. His wife Sudha is a councillor in the Periyakulam municipality.
He had submitted an application seeking candidature for the Periyakulam (reserved) Assembly constituency.
In a complaint to the Thenkarai police, Nagalinkam stated that on March 5, he received a WhatsApp call from an unidentified person who referred to his application and claimed he could secure a party ticket for him.
The caller allegedly instructed him to pay Rs 1 crore and Rs 30 lakh as an advance to a person residing in South Agraharam Street in Thenkarai.
Nagalinkam said he arranged the money by borrowing from relatives and pledging jewellery, and handed over the amount at the said address on the morning of March 15.
However, he grew suspicious the next day and returned to seek a refund. He was told that the money had already been collected by another individual from Vadakarai Kallar Street.
Based on the complaint, Thenkarai police registered a case, citing the mobile number used for the WhatsApp call, and began an investigation.
Police said three persons, including a mobile phone shop owner from Periyakulam, have been detained for inquiry by a team led by Inspector Muthupremsand.
Sources said the house where the money was allegedly handed over is linked to a political functionary, while the person said to have collected the money is reportedly a relative of a retired IAS officer.
Police stated that further investigation is underway to establish their role and identify others involved.