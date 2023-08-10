Theni couple death: CPM seeks probe

CHENNAI: The CPM has sought a proper investigation into the suspicious death of a Dalit youth and a caste-Hindu minor girl in Theni on August 3.

In a statement, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said that Marimuthu (22), hailing from Gandhi Nagar at Periyakulam in Theni and Mahalakshmi (17) from the same locality were in love for three years. “Parents of both Marimuthu and the girl were opposed to their marriage... A Pocso case was filed against Marimuthu,” he said.

On August 3, Mahalakshmi went to Marimuthu’s residence asking him to marry her. “Marimuthu’s parents complained to the police, who pacified Mahalakshmi and sent her with her parents,” he said, adding that however, on August 5, both Marimuthu and Mahalakshmi were found hanging. “Since both their legs were touching the ground, there is suspicion whether it is a murder or honour killing,” he said.

Left leader Balakrishnan demanded the police to conduct proper investigations, as there are suspicions in their deaths.

“When inter-caste couples approach the police, they should not be sent back to their families,” he added.