Theni: College student dies after jumping into gorge at Kolukkumalai

THENI: A 21-year-old college student from Vellore district died after falling into a deep gorge at Kolukkumalai near Kurangani on Tuesday morning. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.
The deceased was identified as Bharath, son of Varadharajan of Katpadi in Vellore district. He was a final-year undergraduate student at a college affiliated with Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.
According to police, Bharath had travelled to Kolukkumalai with 11 friends during the vacation. The group had reached Suryanelli in Kerala and travelled by jeep to Kolukkumalai early on Tuesday to witness the sunrise.
Police said Bharath jumped into a gorge near Singappara viewpoint at around 6 am. Forest and fire and rescue services personnel from Kerala launched a search operation and later recovered his body.
The body was brought to Suryanelli and later sent to Theni Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Kurangani police, led by Inspector Ramalakshmi, conducted inquiries at the spot and registered a case.
During the investigation, police learned that Bharath had reportedly been distressed over a personal relationship. However, officials said the exact circumstances behind the incident are under investigation.
Meanwhile, a video recorded by visitors at the spot, allegedly showing the incident, circulated on social media.