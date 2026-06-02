Theni: College student dies after jumping into gorge at Kolukkumalai

The deceased was identified as Bharath, son of Varadharajan of Katpadi in Vellore district. He was a final-year undergraduate student at a college affiliated with Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.

According to police, Bharath had travelled to Kolukkumalai with 11 friends during the vacation. The group had reached Suryanelli in Kerala and travelled by jeep to Kolukkumalai early on Tuesday to witness the sunrise.