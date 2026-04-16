Tamil Nadu: Auto driver gets life term killing woman

The accused, Pownsamy (40), was also fined Rs 2,000, with an additional one-year jail term in case of default. The verdict was delivered by Judge Anuradha. He was later lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

According to the prosecution, Pownsamy killed his neighbour Eswari (56) at Kullappagoundanpatti near Gudalur on December 11, 2021, by attacking her with an iron rod near a water tank.