Tamil Nadu: Auto driver gets life term killing woman

THENI: A Mahila Court in Theni sentenced an auto driver to life imprisonment for murdering a 56-year-old woman in 2021.
The accused, Pownsamy (40), was also fined Rs 2,000, with an additional one-year jail term in case of default. The verdict was delivered by Judge Anuradha. He was later lodged in Madurai Central Prison.
According to the prosecution, Pownsamy killed his neighbour Eswari (56) at Kullappagoundanpatti near Gudalur on December 11, 2021, by attacking her with an iron rod near a water tank.
Police said there had been frequent disputes between Eswari and Pownsamy’s wife, Lakshmi alias Vijayarani (32), over cleaning the street. Lakshmi later died while undergoing treatment for diabetes-related complications at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.
Believing Eswari was responsible for his wife’s death, Pownsamy allegedly threatened her and later carried out the attack.
Gudalur South police registered a case and arrested him. The prosecution was led by government advocate Guruvaraj.