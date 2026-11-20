The 48-day camp is expected to commence next month after a gap of five years. As part of the preliminary arrangements, the sprawling campsite has been cleared of shrubs and vegetation, and the ground levelled.

Officials of the HR&CE Department have also taken up a survey on Thursday to earmark locations for mahouts' accommodation, storage rooms, kitchens, dining facilities and bathing areas for elephants. “Construction of the temporary facilities is expected to begin shortly,” an official said.

The state government has earmarked Rs 3 crore for the camp, during which the elephants will be provided a special diet comprising green fodder, nutritious feed, supplements and medicines. Veterinary teams will also monitor their health as part of the rejuvenation programme.