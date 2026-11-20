COIMBATORE: Preparations are gathering pace for the annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants at Thekkampatti, on the banks of the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam.
The 48-day camp is expected to commence next month after a gap of five years. As part of the preliminary arrangements, the sprawling campsite has been cleared of shrubs and vegetation, and the ground levelled.
Officials of the HR&CE Department have also taken up a survey on Thursday to earmark locations for mahouts' accommodation, storage rooms, kitchens, dining facilities and bathing areas for elephants. “Construction of the temporary facilities is expected to begin shortly,” an official said.
The state government has earmarked Rs 3 crore for the camp, during which the elephants will be provided a special diet comprising green fodder, nutritious feed, supplements and medicines. Veterinary teams will also monitor their health as part of the rejuvenation programme.
Launched in 2003 by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the initiative was initially held at Theppakadu in the Nilgiris before being shifted to Thekkampatti to avoid transporting elephants through the steep Ghat roads.
However, the proposed revival has not gone down well with farmers in villages surrounding Thekkampatti, who have urged the authorities to reconsider the venue. They fear that the congregation of captive elephants could attract wild elephants to the area, aggravating human-elephant conflicts and crop raids.
“The area is already vulnerable to wild elephant movement. Bringing a large number of captive elephants here could again worsen the problem and put our crops and lives at risk,” said S Muthuraj, a farmer from Mettupalayam.