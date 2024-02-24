Theft alarm foils attempt to break open Tiruchy ATM kiosk

TIRUCHY: Attempts by miscreants to break open an ATM kiosk in Tiruchy on Friday failed as the theft alarm went on.

Sources said that there was an ATM of Central Bank of India close to its branch near the Manikandam Union office on Tiruchy-Madurai bypass road.

On Friday around 4 am, an unidentified gang went inside the ATM and attempted to break open the machine. During their attempt, the alarm went on and on hearing the noise, residents nearby ran to the spot to check the ATM. On seeing the crowd rushing, the gang reportedly escaped under the cover of darkness.

Subsequently, locals passed on information to the bank manager, who lodged a complaint with the Manikandam police. A team of police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The bank officials closed the ATM centre and verified the cash.

Meanwhile, police recovered an iron rod reportedly used for the robbery attempt. Initial investigations revealed that a three-member gang came in a two wheeler and attempted to break open the machine.

It is said that there was no night watchman employed at the ATM centre.