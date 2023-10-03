The prick of one-liners burns more in politics

CHENNAI: Amid the slugfest between the AIADMK and BJP following K Annamalai’s controversial remarks over Dravidian leaders and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK leaders are choosing sarcasm to further salt the wounds of the Opposition party leaders.

When journalists sought the reaction of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar’s declaration that there is no alliance with the BJP, the young scion quipped that it was an “internal party dispute”.

When a similar question was posed to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, he smiled sarcastically and deflected the question to his senior cabinet colleague PK Sekarbabu, who in turn, responded that he had already finished his quota of talking about AIADMK and BJP and returned the question to the young minister. He said, “Let’s keep the vilayattu seithigal (sports news) away.”

This was not the first time minister Rajaa has handled questions on the AIADMK-BJP’s war of words.

Indeed, the younger generation of DMK leaders are mastering the art of taking on their political rivals with witty and sometimes, acerbic one-liners.

Many political critics and senior politicians have observed a glimpse of former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi in his grandson Udhayanidhi Stalin, who often exhibits it with his sarcastic remarks.