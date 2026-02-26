The final journey: Thousands bid adieu to Nallakannu, body donated to medical college

CHENNAI: Thousands of leaders, party cadres and members of the public paid their last respects to centenarian CPI leader R Nallakannu in Chennai on Thursday (February 26).
The State government accorded full State honours to the veteran CPI leader, who died on February 25 due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at 1.55 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
Police personnel accorded a 72-gun salute and sounded the bugle as a mark of respect to the leader. His mortal remains were kept at Balan Illam, the CPI headquarters in T Nagar, to enable the public to pay homage.
Chief Minister MK Stalin paid homage to Nallakannu and chanted the ‘Veera Vanakkam’ slogan with his right hand raised. CPI general secretary D Raja, state secretary M Veerapandian, MDMK leader Vaiko, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and several other leaders and cadres were present.
Nallakannu’s body, draped in the party flag, was taken to the Madras Medical College in a procession, with hundreds of party members in tow.
The body was handed over to the college authorities for research, in accordance with the wish of the veteran leader, in the presence of his family members and party leaders.