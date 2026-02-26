The final journey: Thousands bid adieu to Nallakannu, body donated to medical college

The State government accorded full State honours to the veteran CPI leader, who died on February 25 due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at 1.55 pm at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Police personnel accorded a 72-gun salute and sounded the bugle as a mark of respect to the leader. His mortal remains were kept at Balan Illam, the CPI headquarters in T Nagar, to enable the public to pay homage.