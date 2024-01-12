The doors are open; Annamalai calls for an alliance

CHENNAI: In a fresh invite to the political parties, State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has opened the doors and windows for the alliance and those who want to travel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can come to the alliance.

"We are building a new house. House warming ceremony is happening in the new house. Those who witness the house warming ceremony, can come and eat and leave. Here, the house is the NDA. Well-Wishers of this house, will come. Among them, some will eat and stay at home and some eat and leave. Some people go out after eating and say that the food serrved in tyhe house is over spicy. Those who want to travel with PM Modi can come. For that, we have opened the doors of the alliance. There is no need for confusion. Cadres can proceed undisturbed, " Annamalai said in a Chennai (central) parliamentary constituency workers meeting held at YMCA ground, Royapettah.

Exuding hope, the saffron party leader said that the state BJP will win almost 25 constituencies in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

"You (Chennai central BJP workers) must induct at least 100 new members into the BJP. Everyone has to work to get 300 votes. Non-voters should be encouraged to vote. BJP will win almost 25 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. There is no alternative opinion. BJP is the only opposition force to the ruling DMK, " he noted.

"We (TN BJP) have come to the wake of victory. Don't leave the castle. We have to work vigorously in the field for 60 days. History will not forgive us if we fall. Cadres have to work in the field for 60 days. BJP's victory in Chennai Central parliamentary constituency is confirmed, " added Annamalai.

Slamming the ruling DMK, Annamalai said, "The governance in Tamil Nadu is in an abysmal state. Metropolises are growing rapidly across the country.

But, Chennai city has turned into a garbage city. Chennai has moved to the 199th position in the list of cleanest cities. Chennai city is at the fifth position in Tamil Nadu. The city we live in is dying before our eyes."

BJP functionaries Kesava Vinayagam, Namitha and others took part in the meeting.