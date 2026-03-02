That weed out there now fuels Nilgiris tea factories

Each briquette weighs about 1.5 kg, burns like coal and sustains heat for long durations, making it ideal for tea factories. “So far, around 26–30 tonnes of briquettes have been sold, generating over Rs two lakh in revenue. The briquettes are priced at Rs 7,300 per tonne and are in high demand from tea factories that currently rely on fuel wood sourced from the plains,” said forester I Javith.

One of the biggest challenges has been moisture. Mudumalai’s damp nights, especially during the monsoon months of June and July, often hamper the drying of the agricultural produce. “Earlier, we had to dry the weed under tarpaulins in the sun. It was time-consuming and inefficient. If the moisture content is high, the briquettes tend to break. Now, a new dryer unit is set to be installed and once operational by the end of this month, we expect a major leap in production from a maximum capacity of one tonne per day currently to as much as 10 tonnes,” Javith added.