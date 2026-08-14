Tharahai Cuthbert appointed Congress Legislature Party leader in Tamil Nadu

An entrepreneur-turned-MLA, Tharahai represents the Colachel constituency and previously won the Vilavancode assembly seat bypoll after S Vijayadharani crossed over to the BJP.

The change has come after Killiyoor MLA S Rajeshkumar, who was earlier heading the Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly, joined the newly formed TVK-led Cabinet as Tourism Minister. With Rajeshkumar taking up the ministerial responsibility, the Congress leadership has reconstituted its legislative wing in the Assembly and appointed new office bearers.