‘Thanni’ in any form always courts controversy, quips DMDK leader Premalatha in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: A pleasant repartee over water enlivened the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday when DMDK legislator Premalatha Vijayakanth suggested placing drinking water bottles on members' tables, dispensing with the practice of staff manually serving it.
Apparently intrigued, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam remarked that while it was a good idea, keeping water bottles in front of MLAs was inadvisable they may fling them at opponents during heated discussions.
DMK former minister Thangam Thennarasu then quipped: "Is the honourable member saying so from personal experience?"
The remark drew laughter from everyone in the House, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Quick to respond, Premalatha said the word thanni (water) never failed to stir trouble in the House be it drinking water, TASMAC liquor or the Mekedatu dam dispute over Cauvery waters.
The exchange came while Premalatha was speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the House on June 18.
She greeted Vijay on his birthday and suggested the government do away with the traditional practice of staff manually serving water to MLAs at their desks, proposing instead that glass water bottles be placed on members' tables a suggestion that prompted Panneerselvam's witty interjection.
Panneerselvam, expelled from the AIADMK by Edappadi K Palaniswami, had joined the DMK ahead of the April 23 Assembly election.
Premalatha, responding to his remarks, said people could throw anything not just water bottles if they wished to act violently in the House.
The lighter moments continued for some time, with another member, Kamaraj, repeatedly rising to greet the CM on his birthday and praise his leadership.