‘Thanni’ in any form always courts controversy, quips DMDK leader Premalatha in TN Assembly

Apparently intrigued, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam remarked that while it was a good idea, keeping water bottles in front of MLAs was inadvisable they may fling them at opponents during heated discussions.

DMK former minister Thangam Thennarasu then quipped: "Is the honourable member saying so from personal experience?"

The remark drew laughter from everyone in the House, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.