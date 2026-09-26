Thanksgiving at Peechiparai: Moolam Thirunal's birth anniversary observed

KANNIYAKUMARI: The 169th birth anniversary of former Travancore ruler Sree Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, who oversaw the construction of the Pechiparai dam, was observed at the dam in Kanniyakumari district on Friday.
Kanniyakumari MLA N Thalavai Sundaram and Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Mayor Asha Nath were among those who attended the programme organised by the Sree Moolam Thirunal Maharaja Jayanti Celebration Committee.
Asha Nath led a floral tribute to Sree Moolam Thirunal's portrait near the dam, following which an aarti was performed. A seminar and cow puja were also held as part of the programme.
The Pechiparai dam was constructed between 1897 and 1906 during Sree Moolam Thirunal's reign. He ruled the erstwhile Travancore State from 1885 to 1924. His birth anniversary has been observed at the dam for several years.
At the seminar, former Rubber Board vice-chairman Anil Kumar spoke about the ruler's contribution, while BJP Kisan Morcha district vice-president Jayakumar, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh state vice-president Parthasarathy and Poovendha Pandian of the Environmental Protection Movement also addressed the gathering.
Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Rajesh delivered the special address. A book on Sree Moolam Thirunal was released, and a tree-planting programme was held.
Former MLA MR Gandhi, BJP district president Gopakumar, AIADMK west district secretary Jaya Sudharsan and several farmers, BJP and AIADMK functionaries and members of Hindu organisations attended the programme.