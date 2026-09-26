Thanksgiving at Peechiparai: Moolam Thirunal's birth anniversary observed

Kanniyakumari MLA N Thalavai Sundaram and Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Mayor Asha Nath were among those who attended the programme organised by the Sree Moolam Thirunal Maharaja Jayanti Celebration Committee.

Asha Nath led a floral tribute to Sree Moolam Thirunal's portrait near the dam, following which an aarti was performed. A seminar and cow puja were also held as part of the programme.

The Pechiparai dam was constructed between 1897 and 1906 during Sree Moolam Thirunal's reign. He ruled the erstwhile Travancore State from 1885 to 1924. His birth anniversary has been observed at the dam for several years.