Thanks to Stalin government, narcotics now cottage industry in State, slams SP Velumani

COIMBATORE: Former AIADMK minister SP Velumani lashed out at the ruling DMK for failing to curb narcotics in the state, while taking part in a protest organised by the party in Coimbatore,

Attacking the state government for “failing to curb drug menace,” Velumani said even youth are becoming drug addicts posing a big threat to the society. “The DMK government failed to implement any welfare schemes in the last three years. It however raised property tax, electricity and price of milk. People will definitely boycott DMK in the polls. The drug menace adds up to the woes” he said.

“Drug sale has become a cottage industry in the state. Banned products such as pan are freely available even in petty shops. Chief Minister MK Stalin who declared imposing prohibition has turned Tamil Nadu into a hub for drug peddlers,” he accused.

Pollachi MLA and former Deputy Speaker ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman, who led a protest in Pollachi said the DMK has brought shame to Tamil Nadu at the national level in the drug issue. MLA’s Amman K Arjunan, PRG Arun Kumar, S Damodaran, KR Jayaram, Amul Kandasamy and VP Kandasamy participated in the protest.

AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy took a jibe at BJP state unit president K Annamalai in Krishnagiri saying the saffron party leader termed the AIADMK’s protest as unnecessary because drugs are being smuggled to various states from the BJP-ruled Gujarat.

AIADMK staged simultaneous protests across the western districts against the DMK government for “failing to crack down on the drug menace.”