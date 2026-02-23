Thanks to slew of initiatives, student enrolment surged in 2025-26 academic year: TN Minister Govi Chezhiyaan

Schemes like Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, and Tamil Putlavan had altered collegiate education for students, especially those living in rural TN, he responded to the comments made by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

Attacking the PMK leader, the minister said, "Anbumani is making false allegations to satisfy his masters in Delhi, with whom he is currently in alliance. If he has a genuine interest in the welfare of education and the welfare of students, he should ask for and receive the funds due from the Centre to the State education department."

The minister detailed that from 2021 to 2026 across the state, the government has started 38 government arts and science colleges, four agriculture colleges, one polytechnic and law college each and 41 Industrial Training Institute (ITIs), all amounting to 85 higher educational institutes.