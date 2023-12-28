Thanks Min for extending train till Sengottai

Begin typing your search...

27 Dec 2023
State BJP president K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the extension of Erode-Tirunelveli Express till Sengottai.

“We thank Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for considering the request of Tamil Nadu BJP and for approving the extension of Erode-Tirunelveli Express train till Sengottai of Tenkasi district. The people of Sengottai and Tenkasi district will benefit hugely from this decision of our Railway Ministry,” Annamalai said in a social media post.

Earlier on December 1, Annamalai wrote to Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking an extension of Erode-Tirunelveli train till Sengottai on request of the people during his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ yatra.

