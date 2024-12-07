Thanjavur's Thukkachi temple gets UNESCO award for restoration done with heritage intact

TIRUCHY: In a boost for efforts to revive ancient temples without compromising their ethos, the renewed Abathsahayeswarar Temple at Thukkachi village near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur has received a UNESCO Asia Pacific award for cultural heritage conservation.

Modern conservation science, combined with traditional construction practices, infused new life into the once-abandoned temple, which was left in a dilapidated condition.

The Abathsahayeswarar Temple, located in a sprawling 7 acres at Thukkachi village near Kumbakonam, is approximately 1,300 years old. According to historical evidence, the ancestors of Raja Raja Cholan constructed the temple. The inscriptions portray that Kulothunga Cholan and Vikkirama Cholan maintained the temple in the past. The temple's aesthetic structures and idols testify to our forerunners' artistic talents.

The temple was consecrated on September 3, 2023. The renovation works, undertaken with the help of local sthapathis, did not affect the ancient structure's original beauty, leading to demands for UNESCO's accreditation. UNESCO accepted the claims and declared the temple the Asia Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

UNESCO declared the award, saying the engineering expertise and know-how of Hindu temple builders (sthapathis) were applied in the structural conservation and renewal of decorative works in keeping with vernacular artisanal traditions. The project is a testimony to how to do restoration of historic Hindu temples.

UNESCO also praised the government and devotees' significant support in the renovation. According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the prestigious award endorses the meticulous renovation of the 1,300-year-old temple without compromising its originality and authenticity. The department had taken up the renovation work at Rs 5 crore.

In the last three years, the State government allocated Rs 300 crore to renovate ancient temples that are over 1,000 years old, HR&CE said. The release said that the department has been taking up renovation works after obtaining approval from a State-level experts' committee and carrying out the renovation and restoration of the ancient temples without compromising on historical and architectural integrity.