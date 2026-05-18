Thanjavur: Youth ends life over pressure from money lenders

Saravanan (28), a resident of Karambai in Thanjavur district, borrowed a sum of Rs 2 lakh for interest from money lenders Sathyaraj, Ayyappan and Suresh at high interest to run a lathe in the locality. It was reported that he had been repaying the loan.



However, on Sunday, a few persons, including Sathyaraj and Ayyappan, came to Saravanan's house and demanded a sum of Rs 10 lakh as the capital amount and the accumulated interest. Saravanan argued with them, and the lenders reportedly used abusive words in front of his wife and child. They had also demanded that the lathe be transferred to them in compensation for the money.



After they had gone, the frustrated Saravanan had reportedly consumed pesticides, and the neighbours rescued him and rushed him to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on the information, the Vattathikottai police registered a case and conducted an inquiry.

On Monday, Saravanan's relatives refused to receive the body and demanded the immediate arrest of the money lenders Sathyaraj, Ayyappan and Suresh. Upon assurance by the police, they received the body. The deceased was survived by his wife, Karthika (26) and a five-year-old daughter.