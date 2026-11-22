THANJAVUR: A 29-year-old woman and her two minor sons were killed, and her third son was injured, when a lorry rammed the scooter they were travelling on along the Thanjavur-Tiruvaiyaru road on Sunday, the police said.
The deceased were identified as A Benazir Begum (29) of Kandiyur and her sons -- Mohammed Jahid (11) and Mohammed Halith (4). Her third son, Mohammed Javeed (12), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Tiruvaiyaru.
According to police, Begum was riding a newly purchased scooter from Kandiyur to visit relatives in Vannarapettai with her three sons when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near a Lord Ganesh temple in Ammanpettai village under Naducauvery police station limits around 10.15 am.
Begum and Jahid died on the spot, while Halith succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The lorry driver, L Suriya (35) of Tirukannamangai in Tiruvarur district, fled the spot after the collision and was subsequently arrested.
Naducauvery police seized both vehicles, registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Begum's brother Khader Maideen, and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Tiruvaiyaru for post-mortem examination.