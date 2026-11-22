The deceased were identified as A Benazir Begum (29) of Kandiyur and her sons -- Mohammed Jahid (11) and Mohammed Halith (4). Her third son, Mohammed Javeed (12), sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Tiruvaiyaru.

According to police, Begum was riding a newly purchased scooter from Kandiyur to visit relatives in Vannarapettai with her three sons when a lorry coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near a Lord Ganesh temple in Ammanpettai village under Naducauvery police station limits around 10.15 am.