Thanjavur villagers stage empty pot protest for potable water

TIRUCHY: Residents from a village in Thanjavur staged a waiting protest for potable drinking water during Uzhavar Day on Wednesday.

The villagers from Rayamundanpatti near Boothalur in Thanjavur where more than 50 families reside and the residents claimed that they were not given regular drinking water for the past several decades.

They said that they had approached the officials for the past several years but everything went futile.

Subsequently, the CPI members from the village announced an indefinite hunger strike on August 15, 2024.

Soon the officials led by the tahsildar held talks with the residents and they assured of distribution of regular water supply.

“We received water temporarily thereafter and suddenly, it stopped after a few months without any reason. When we approached the tahsildar, a few months back, the official assured of regular drinking water supply before Pongal but they failed to distribute water till now,” R Ramachandran, CPI District Executive Committee member who led the protest said.

He said, finding no other way, the residents decided to commence an indefinite waiting protest for drinking water supply and also quit the ‘mattu pongal’ celebrations. They placed empty pots in front of the protest venue.