Thanjavur: Two men enter TANSILK shop, steal jewels of staff; held after chase

TIRUCHY: Two men, who trespassed into the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Silk Producers Federation Ltd (TANSILK) and snatched 15 sovereigns of jewels from a contract employee, were arrested after a brief chase by police.

During the chase, both the accused slipped and fell and in the process fractured their legs and arms in Thanjavur. Pragadeeswari (65), a resident of Manabuchavadi in Thanjavur, and a retired manager from TANSILK was working as a contract employee in the same unit due to staff crunch. He is normally fond of wearing heavy jewels and on Wednesday, she came to the TANSILK unit wearing around 15 sovereign jewels.

At around 2 pm, while she was alone in the society, two youth came on a bike and entered the society. They interacted with Pragadeeswari as if they came to purchase silk sarees.

But suddenly, they threatened Pragadeeswari and snatched away all the 15 sovereign jewels that she was wearing and escaped. Soon, she complained to Thanjavur East police who registered a case and started searching for the two. The police also retrieved the CCTV footage from the main spots and found that the duo were proceeding on a bike without a number plate. Subsequently, the police intensified the investigation by retrieving more than 50 pieces of footage in which they identified the culprits as Balachandar (35) from Nanjikottai and Senthil Kumar (46) from Santhi Nagar.

On Thursday, on seeing the police, the duo attempted to flee but they slipped and fell after the police chased them in which Senthil Kumar fractured his arms while Balachandar fractured his leg. Police also recovered the stolen jewels.