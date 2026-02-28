Thanjavur TVK submits plea for Vijay's visit on March 4

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur unit submitted a petition to the SP seeking permission to organise the party functionaries meeting at Ayyasamypatti Branch Road in Tiruchy-Thanjavur bypass on March 4.
The TVK functionaries led by Thanjavur Central District Secretary Vijay Saravanan submitted a petition to SP R Rajaram, explaining that TVK president Vijay had scheduled to meet cadre from eight assembly segments in Thanjavur district.
The meeting was scheduled from 10 am to 3 pm on March 4 at the 9-acre private land they identified on the Ayyasamypatti Branch Road, the petition read.
It added that 4,900 identity cards with QR code have been readied to secure entry at the meet.