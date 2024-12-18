Thanjavur: Trio hides ganja worth Rs 20 lakh in car chamber, held

TIRUCHY: Three persons who smuggled ganja worth Rs 20 lakh by making a secret chamber in a car were arrested in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Thanjavur SP Ashish Rawat had ordered a special team headed by the DSP Somasundaram to conduct vehicle checks across the district. At Karanthai the team stopped a car without a number plate.

During inquiry with the persons in the car, identified as Palpandi (40) of Usilampatti, Ravikumar (28) of Madurai and Veerappan (26 ) of Pudukkottai, gave contradictory replies.

The team also found that the trio had made a secret chamber in the car to smuggle ganja. Subsequently, the police arrested them, and seized ganja packs, car and mobile phones. Further investigations are on.