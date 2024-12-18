Begin typing your search...

    Thanjavur: Trio hides ganja worth Rs 20 lakh in car chamber, held

    Thanjavur SP Ashish Rawat had ordered a special team headed by the DSP Somasundaram to conduct vehicle checks across the district

    DTNEXT Bureau|18 Dec 2024 5:20 AM IST
    Thanjavur: Trio hides ganja worth Rs 20 lakh in car chamber, held
    Representative Image 

    TIRUCHY: Three persons who smuggled ganja worth Rs 20 lakh by making a secret chamber in a car were arrested in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

    During inquiry with the persons in the car, identified as Palpandi (40) of Usilampatti, Ravikumar (28) of Madurai and Veerappan (26 ) of Pudukkottai, gave contradictory replies.

    During inquiry with the persons in the car, identified as Palpandi (40) of Usilampatti, Ravikumar (28) of Madurai and Veerappan (26 ) of Pudukkottai, gave contradictory replies.

    The team also found that the trio had made a secret chamber in the car to smuggle ganja. Subsequently, the police arrested them, and seized ganja packs, car and mobile phones. Further investigations are on.

    Ganja casearrestThanjavur
    DTNEXT Bureau

