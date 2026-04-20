Thanjavur: Trio get life for youth's murder

TIRUCHY: The Kumbakonam court on Monday awarded a double life term to one person and a life term to two persons for a 2021 murder case.
Dinesh Valavan (31), L Mugilan (26) and B Nandakumar (26) were drinking in Papanasam, where A Vignesh alias Vigneshwaran (24) was also drinking with his friends at the same location.
An altercation broke out, and Mugilan and Nandakumar caught Vignesh helping Dinesh stab him repeatedly. His friends also sustained severe injuries. The trio was arrested, and a case was in progress.
On Monday, Judge Radhika awarded life imprisonment to Dinesh and Nandakumar and a double life term to Mugilan and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.