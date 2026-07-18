Thanjavur: Tortured by lender, driver hangs self

TRICHY: A man from Thanjavur who borrowed Rs 3 lakh from a money lender hanged himself out of frustration on Friday after he was reportedly tortured by the money lender.
Sources said, L Govindaraj (37), a driver from Madukkur in Thanjavur, had borrowed a sum of Rs 3 lakh from a money lender, Balamurugan (52) from Thambikottai in Thanjavur, six months back for exorbitant interest.
When Govindaraj was paying back the interest for the past several months, he could not pay the interest as his earnings became comparatively less in the couple of months.
In such a scenario, Balamurugan was in the habit of threatening Govindaraj frequently. On July 15, Govindaraj, who came to Balamurugan’s house, took him in his car and reportedly tortured him.
In the late hours on the particular day, the money lender Balamurugan contacted Govindaraj’s father, Logalingam and demanded the repayment, and Logalingam bought some time from Balamurugan,
On Thursday, Balamurugan left Govindaraj frustrated. The latter then went into the room and hanged himself. On information, Madukur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Pattukottai GH. A case was registered against the money lender Balamurugan, and investigations are on.
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