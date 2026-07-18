Thanjavur: Tortured by lender, driver hangs self

Sources said, L Govindaraj (37), a driver from Madukkur in Thanjavur, had borrowed a sum of Rs 3 lakh from a money lender, Balamurugan (52) from Thambikottai in Thanjavur, six months back for exorbitant interest.

When Govindaraj was paying back the interest for the past several months, he could not pay the interest as his earnings became comparatively less in the couple of months.