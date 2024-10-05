Thanjavur, Tiruvarur villagers protest against silica sand mining

TIRUCHY: Residents from more than 10 villages from Thanjavur and Tiruvarur staged a protest on Friday condemning silica sand mining in the locality highlighting that it would affect the environment as well as deplete the groundwater level.

The sources said that an individual obtained permission to dredge silica sand from his 11-acre field in 2021 and he was permitted to dig up to 26 feet depth. He started to mine sand but the residents of Thambikottai, Keezhakadu, Vadakadu, Maravakadu, and the adjacent villages along the borders of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts opposed the mining activities and staged a series of protests claiming that it will have serious impacts.

Subsequently, the officials stopped the mining activity and later the residents demanded the Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district collectors and the mining department officials to withdraw the permission for sand mining.

However, on Friday, the workers along with earth movers and tractors reached the spot to commence the mining activity at the particular field with police protection.

Based on the information about the mining activity, the residents from the villages close to the spot converged and commenced their ‘waiting’ protest at the Thoppu Mariamman temple premises at 7 am and demanded the officials stop the dredging activities and withdraw the permission.

On information, Pattukkottai Tahsildhar Sukumaran, and Assistant Director (Mines) Srinivasa Rao rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. The officials invited the protestors for a peace talk on October 16 and stopped the mining activities. The residents left the place at around 2 pm.

While speaking to reporters, Keezhakadu village development committee president, A Maharajan, said there are more than 20 villages in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur located in the proximity of the sea and the particular individual has around 40 acres of land in which he obtained permission to dredge silica sand in 11 acres.

“We suspect that he would dig the ground more than the permitted depth and it would affect the groundwater levels in around 10 villages and damage the environment as well. This would affect crops like paddy, coconut, palm trees, and various other millets. Hence the government should immediately terminate the permission and save the environment and the livelihood of the people,” Maharajan appealed.