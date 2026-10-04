Thanjavur SP shifts 4 cops to Armed Reserve for dereliction of duty

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur SP on Saturday (October 3) transferred four police personnel from a special team to the Armed Reserve (AR) for being negligent in their duty.
According to police, SP E Sundaravadanam formed a special team headed by the Thiruvonam Sub Inspector to curb the anti-social activities at Orathanadu.
Other team members included Head Constable Dharmalingam, policemen Jagan and Chinnadurai.
In such a backdrop, SI Kumaravel had secured an accused involved in a theft case at Orathanadu and retrieved the stolen jewellery.
Instead of handing over the recovered jewellery to the owners, the SI and his team had kept the jewellery for themselves.
Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint with the SP Sundaravadanam, who conducted an internal inquiry in which the members of the special team were found to be lethargic and derelict in their duty.
Following this, the SP transferred the team to the Armed Reserve Force on Saturday.