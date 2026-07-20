Thanjavur: Shops, properties gutted after LPG cylinders explode

TIRUCHY: Four shops were gutted while properties worth Rs 20 lakh were reduced to ashes after LPG cylinders exploded at Peravurani in Thanjavur on Monday.
People passing by the Peravurani bus stand on Monday at around 4.30 am witnessed a sudden fire at a shop. The fire later spread to the adjacent shops, and the fire engulfed an eatery nearby. Soon, the LPG cylinders at the eatery and a petty shop exploded, intensifying the fire.
The public alerted the shop owners, and the Peravurani Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot and doused the fire after fighting for more than an hour. As a result, all four shops were gutted, and properties, including tools and furniture worth Rs 20 lakh, were reduced to ashes.
Despite the cooks at the eatery arriving there for duty in the early hours, they escaped without injuries.
On information, Peravurani MLA N Ashok Kumar visited the spot. Peravurani police registered a case and are investigating the cause of the fire.