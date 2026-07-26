Thanjavur: Sacked computer operator seen working in panchayat union office, video sparks row

THANJAVUR: A temporary computer operator who was dismissed earlier this month from the Thanjavur Panchayat Union Office was allegedly found working again at the office on Friday, triggering protests from employees and raising questions over his presence. A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media.
Sudarsan, who had been working as a temporary computer operator in the Nutritious Meal Scheme section, was removed from service on July 6 by District Collector Revathi following complaints alleging various irregularities, including accusations that he had collected money from employees.
According to employees, Sudarsan was seen operating a computer in the office when staff members questioned why he had returned despite his dismissal. The exchange reportedly led to a heated argument, which was captured on video and widely shared online.
Tamil Nadu Nutritious Meal Employees' Association union president Kulothungan alleged that Sudarsan had been dismissed over multiple complaints of malpractice. "Despite being removed from service, he was seen working in the office in the presence of officials. When we questioned him, he failed to provide a proper explanation and instead argued with us," he said.
He further claimed that office officials told employees Sudarsan had been allowed to work because salaries for Nutritious Meal Scheme staff had to be processed.
Responding to the controversy, Panchayat Union Commissioner Sivakumar acknowledged that Sudarsan had been present in the office. He clarified that the former employee had only come to train staff on processing salary payments through the computer system and was not reinstated.
"It was a mistake that he came to the office. He will not be allowed to come again," the commissioner said.
He further claimed that office officials told employees Sudarsan had been allowed to work because salaries for Nutritious Meal Scheme staff had to be processed.
Responding to the controversy, Panchayat Union Commissioner Sivakumar acknowledged that Sudarsan had been present in the office. He clarified that the former employee had only come to train staff on processing salary payments through the computer system and was not reinstated.
"It was a mistake that he came to the office. He will not be allowed to come again," the commissioner said.