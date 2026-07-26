Thanjavur: Sacked computer operator seen working in panchayat union office, video sparks row

He further claimed that office officials told employees Sudarsan had been allowed to work because salaries for Nutritious Meal Scheme staff had to be processed.

Responding to the controversy, Panchayat Union Commissioner Sivakumar acknowledged that Sudarsan had been present in the office. He clarified that the former employee had only come to train staff on processing salary payments through the computer system and was not reinstated.

"It was a mistake that he came to the office. He will not be allowed to come again," the commissioner said.

He further claimed that office officials told employees Sudarsan had been allowed to work because salaries for Nutritious Meal Scheme staff had to be processed.

Responding to the controversy, Panchayat Union Commissioner Sivakumar acknowledged that Sudarsan had been present in the office. He clarified that the former employee had only come to train staff on processing salary payments through the computer system and was not reinstated.

"It was a mistake that he came to the office. He will not be allowed to come again," the commissioner said.