Thanjavur: Retired teacher, aide held under Pocso Act

A woman teacher was also arrested for aiding the accused. R Divya (38), a private school teacher, has been taking tuition at her house in the evening hours. A 16-year-old girl from her school was attending tuition. Divya’s family friend Shanmuga Sundaraj (61), a retired government-aided school teacher, used to visit Divya’s house frequently. He was in the habit of making video calls to the girl. One particular time, Shanmuga Sundaraj used obscene words. The girl took this to the notice of her school principal, who lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur All Women police.

The police registered a case and arrested Shanmuga Sundaram on Monday. Later, the police also arrested Divya for assisting the accused. Further investigations are on.