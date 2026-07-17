Thanjavur residents revive ancient 642-acre lake via crowdfunding

The Chola era irrigation lake, which is located between Thanjavur and Budalur, through which more than 10 villages, including Kallaperambur, Rayanthur, Thennangudi, Pillayarnatham, Seeralur, and Sakkarasamantharam, were irrigated. The Sengazhunir lake played a main role in irrigating these villages, through which 3,000 acres were directly irrigated, and 2,000 acres of land were indirectly irrigated by storing at least 1.50 TMC water.

However, in due course of time, the lake was abandoned, and heavy silt formed in the waterbody, which failed to store water and the 642-acre vast lake had shrunk to 200 acres due to encroachments and a thick blanket of vegetation and karuvelam trees.