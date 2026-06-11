Thanjavur residents block road over power cuts

Residents from Ramapuram, Vayalur and the adjacent villages in Thanjavur said that they had been approaching the officials concerned, but they were not given a proper response. The women took part in the protest with empty pots.

On information, Tangedco and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting residents. Upon assurance by the officials, they withdrew the protest. The traffic was disrupted for more than two hours on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam highway.