Thanjavur residents besiege Taluk Supply Office for ration cards

The residents from across Thanjavur taluk who have applied for ration cards within the timeline of one and a half years have received messages stating that their applications were rejected.

Frustrated over this, residents assembled in front of the Taluk Supply Office and staged a sit-in protest and demanded the release of ration cards. When there were no signs of officials, they attempted to besiege the office, but they were stopped by the police.

The protesting residents said that initially, their applications were rejected by the officials, citing failure to attach rental receipts and EB bills. Later, they were asked for gas cylinder refill receipts; the officials are finding reasons to reject the application, they said.