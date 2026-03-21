Thanjavur: Repeat offender driving car with fake registration number arrested

Probe further found that the actual number holder was hiding his car to escape the bankers, as he had failed to repay the EMI, and both cars were seized.

Selvam (42) from Senthurai in Ariyalur had bought a luxurious car (Innova) by borrowing money from one of his relatives in 2017, but he had not registered the vehicle, and was using the temporary number for a long time. As he failed to repay the money, his relative took away the car a few months back.