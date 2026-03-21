Thanjavur: Repeat offender driving car with fake registration number arrested

TIRUCHY: A notorious rowdy was arrested for using a fake registration number in his car during the vehicle check held in Thanjavur on Saturday.
Probe further found that the actual number holder was hiding his car to escape the bankers, as he had failed to repay the EMI, and both cars were seized.
Selvam (42) from Senthurai in Ariyalur had bought a luxurious car (Innova) by borrowing money from one of his relatives in 2017, but he had not registered the vehicle, and was using the temporary number for a long time. As he failed to repay the money, his relative took away the car a few months back.
In such a backdrop, Selvam approached Ramasamy (38), a notorious rowdy from Tirumangalakudi, to get back his car.
Ramasamy recovered the car, but did not return it to Selvam. As driving with a temporary registration number was difficult, he found an unused car of the same model as that of Selvam at Kumbakonam to duplicate the registration number.
The owner, Sathish Kumar, who had failed to repay the EMI properly, was hiding the car, fearing seizure from the bank. Subsequently, Ramasamy duplicated the registration number in the car and used the same for a few months.
On Saturday, the financier for Sathish Kumar's car stumbled upon a similar car with the same registration number on the road, which they were searching for. With the support of the police, it was found that the registration number was fake and the chassis number was different from that of Sathish Kumar’s car.
The police found that Ramasamy, who was a notorious rowdy, had obtained the registration number from Sathish Kumar to use it in the car he had recovered for Selvam.
The police also found that several cases were pending against him. Later, the police seized both the cars and arrested Ramasamy. Further probe is on.