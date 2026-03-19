Thanjavur rail users rejoice as Ernakulam-Velankanni weekly service commences

Later, a special train, Ernakulam-Velankanni via Madurai, was introduced as per the Train on Demand (TOD) scheme, and it received a good response from the passengers. The rail users appealed to the railways that the TOD service should be converted to a regular service.

While the MPs from Kollam and Mavelikara also put forth the demand to the railways to continue the service as a regular one. The Thanjavur rail users association also had approached the Union Minister for Railways through the Union Minister L Murugan and BJP State General Secretary Karuppu Muruganandham.