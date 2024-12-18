Thanjavur police nab burglar, recover 16 sovereign jewels; hunt for others on

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested one of the three members who had stolen jewels and cash from a house in Kumbakonam.

On November 12, three persons came to the house of Dhanaraj while his wife Usha was alone at home and identified themselves as municipal employees.

They inquired about the drinking water pipeline and also went inside the house. As they left, Usha realised that her 25 sovereign jewels and Rs 1 lakh cash were missing. She complained to Patteeswaram police.

On Tuesday, the police arrested Veerapathiran (26) of Vellore and recovered 16 sovereign jewels. Police are searching for the other two persons.