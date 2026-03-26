Thanjavur: Mother-daughter duo killed as lorry collides with ambulance

It is said, MN Sellachi (78), a resident of Kattimedu near Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur, had a block in the brain blood vessels, and so she was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Pattukkottai for the past few days.

On Thursday evening, Sellachi was discharged from the hospital, and so she was taken to her house by an ambulance, accompanied by her daughter Fairoz Banu (55), son Haja Mohideen (45) and daughter-in-law Jubaidah Gani (38).