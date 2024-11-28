Thanjavur Mayor usurped Corporation land, alleges Opposition

TIRUCHY: Protests rocked the council meeting of Thanjavur Corporation over Opposition members’ demand for the Mayor’s resignation on Thursday for transferring the civic body’s property in the name of his wife.

The Opposition bench members walked out after demanding Mayor Shan Ramanathan's resignation over transferring Corporation land into a housing site in his wife's name.

The Thanjavur corporation council meeting, chaired by the mayor, Shan Ramanathan, was rocked by allegations. AIADMK council member Manikandan said the Corporation land at Arulananda Ammal Nagar was transferred as housing plots, and the Mayor’s wife bought it. Manikandan asked whether a resolution on the transfer of land was made in the council.

Commissioner Kannan intervened and said that the issue was in the court and should henceforth not be discussed in the council. But Manikandan continued to raise questions, saying that it was nothing wrong to raise the issue. Meanwhile, Ramanathan made a remark about the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, terming her corrupt, which triggered a heated argument. AIADMK members opposed his comments and protested.

AIADMK, AMMK, and BJP members staged a walkout upset over the issue. They condemned the Mayor for purchasing the Corporation’s land in his wife's name and raised slogans demanding the Mayor's resignation.



