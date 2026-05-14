Thanjavur: Masked burglars attack inmates, steal gold chains

A Michael Naveen (30), of Muthalcherry near Pattukkottai, was sleeping in the bedroom while others were sleeping in the hall.

Two masked men gained entry into the house at around 1.30 am on Thursday and snatched away the six-sovereign chain from Michael's wife, Evangeline Mary.

When they were trying to cut the two-sovereign chain that Thavasi Mary (Michael's mother) was wearing with a blade, Evangelin raised the alarm. Alerted, Michael attempted to get hold of one of the robbers, but was attacked by a steel rod, and the duo escaped. Pattukkottai Taluk police registered a case.