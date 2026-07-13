Thanjavur man torches wife, daughters; held

TIRUCHY: An agriculture labourer who torched his wife and daughters alive by pouring petrol after a family dispute, was arrested while the victims undergo treatment with more than 45 per cent burn injuries in Thanjavur on Monday.
It is said that Selvaraj (65), a resident of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, had a frequent quarrel with his wife Vijayalakshmi (60) for demanding money for his personal spending. Vijayalakshmi was in the habit of giving money, but for the past two months, she stopped. Selvaraj picked up a quarrel, and his daughters supported their mother.
Subsequently, the infuriated Selvaraj poured petrol over Vijayalakshmi and the daughters while they were sleeping and torched them alive, and escaped.
On hearing their screams, the neighbours rushed to the house, rescued them and sent them to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment with more than 45 per cent burn injuries.
Pattukkottai Town police registered a case and arrested Selvaraj on Monday. Further investigations are on.