Thanjavur man torches wife, daughters; held

It is said that Selvaraj (65), a resident of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, had a frequent quarrel with his wife Vijayalakshmi (60) for demanding money for his personal spending. Vijayalakshmi was in the habit of giving money, but for the past two months, she stopped. Selvaraj picked up a quarrel, and his daughters supported their mother.

Subsequently, the infuriated Selvaraj poured petrol over Vijayalakshmi and the daughters while they were sleeping and torched them alive, and escaped.