Thanjavur man kills wife, stages it as natural death

Ramarajan (25), a resident of Elandurai village near Tirunageswaram in Thanjavur, and Mahadevi (23) from Tiruvarur got married last year.

On Tuesday morning, Mahadevi did not wake up even after a long time, and Ramarajan’s mother checked on her. As she failed to respond, they took her to Kumbakonam GH, where the doctors declared her dead.