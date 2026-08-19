Thanjavur man kills wife, stages it as natural death

TIRUCHY: The police arrested a man for beating his wife to death and staging it as a natural death in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
Ramarajan (25), a resident of Elandurai village near Tirunageswaram in Thanjavur, and Mahadevi (23) from Tiruvarur got married last year.
On Tuesday morning, Mahadevi did not wake up even after a long time, and Ramarajan’s mother checked on her. As she failed to respond, they took her to Kumbakonam GH, where the doctors declared her dead.
Thiruneelakudi police registered a case of ‘unnatural’ death. However, Mahadevi’s relatives found that there was an injury to her head and appealed for a post-mortem, which confirmed a severe head injury.
When questioned, Ramarajan confessed that an altercation on Monday night escalated, and he attacked her with a wooden log.
He said that, as she fell unconscious, he made her lie on the mat and staged it as a natural death. The police arrested Ramarajan on Wednesday.