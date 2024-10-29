Thanjavur man kills lover; caught by public when dragging her body

TIRUCHY: A man who murdered his neighbour woman was dragging her body to a secluded place but the public who witnessed the incident, caught him and handed him over to the police in Thanjavur on Monday.

R Roja (32), wife of Raja, a resident of Naduvikkottai near Pattukkottai had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from her neighbour Arockiadoss (45) without the knowledge of his wife working in Singapore. In due course of time, both Roja and Arockiadoss developed an extramarital affair and Raja, husband of Roja warned them.

Meanwhile, as Arockiadoss’ wife was returning to India, he asked Roja to give back the money. On Monday, Arockiadoss demanded the money again. As she refused, Arockiadoss took a sickle and attacked Roja multiple times and killed her.

Arockiadoss dragged the body into public vicinity prompting people to nab and tie him to a tree. Vattathikottai police rushed to the spot and arrested Arockiadoss.

The body was sent to Pattukkottai GH. Further investigations are on.