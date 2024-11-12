Thanjavur man coming from Singapore dies mid-air, body to be kept in Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: A passengThanjavur man coming from Singapore dies mid-air, body to be kept in Sri Lankaer coming from Singapore died mid-air on Sunday and the body is said to be kept in Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old passenger from Orthanadu in Thanjavur onboard Air India Express flight (IX 689) from Singapore to Tiruchy developed an illness soon after the flight departed and the crew gave him first aid.

However, as the flight was above the Sri Lankan sky, he fell unconscious and the crew contacted the Colombo airport for landing where he underwent treatment but succumbed.

Subsequently, the body was left behind at Colombo airport and the flight reached Tiruchy at around 4.50 pm after a one-hour delay. Further investigations are on.