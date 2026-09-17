Thanjavur: Man claims Tasmac worker broke phone

THANJAVUR: A video claiming that a youth’s mobile phone was damaged after he filmed a TASMAC outlet allegedly collecting Rs 10 extra per bottle near Thanjavur has gone viral on social media.
According to the video, a salesperson at the outlet asked him not to film and allegedly snatched and threw his mobile phone.
The youth then reportedly filmed again, demanding they replace the phone.
An audio recording has surfaced which claims that the workers did not collect Rs 10 extra per bottle and they explained it to the person recording the video, but he did not listen.
The audio also claims that a complaint has been made with video evidence.